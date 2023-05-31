Councillor accuses BT of ‘profiteering’ amid calls for Shetland Telecom to step in and deliver broadband

North Isles councillor Robert Thomson.

A councillor has called for Shetland to “get its mojo back” and deliver its own highspeed broadband services after accusing BT of “profiteering”.

North Isles councillor Robert Thomson said BT had an “Oliver Twist mentality” by approaching the government for funding, saying “please sir, can I have some more”.

He said BT’s Openreach took all the funding available “and then they just sit back and wait for the next handout”.

“I feel that if we wait for BT, we are going to be very disappointed,” he said.

Mr Thomson was speaking during today’s (Wednesday) development committee meeting regarding the SIC’s plan for a “digital review” .

Development of a Strategic Outline Programme looking at extending the fibre network to settlements not currently in scope for the Scottish Government R100 Programme to provide options for connectivity is in progress. A seminar was held with Members on 11 January 2023.

Mr Thomson said BT, which was awarded the R100 contract, was quoting “totally insane” amounts of money to carry out connections.

“It’s just absolutely total profiteering,.” he said.

get our mojo back” and support Shetland Broadband. to role out fibreoptic.

Depute leader Gary Robinson also criticised BT.

He said the council was “between a rock and a hard place” when it came to broadband.

“When we instigated Shetland Telecom there was some real ambition around t and then I think that ambition slipped because BT said we are going to step in and do all this stuff.

“Bu we are still waiting for BT to do stuff that’s the honest truth of it.

Mr Robinson said it “really sticks in my craw” to see BT receive public money for delivering broadband services only to then charge its customers large sums.

“I think that doesn’t sit well at all with me or indeed the community”

“They always say it’s not commercial viable for them to do it but then they are happy enough to charge for a service when it’s done.”

Lerwick north and Bressay member Stephen Leask said R100 had been “nothing short of a disappointment”.

The committee agreed to apply for “code powers”, which would make it easier for the council to install and maintain a fibreoptic network.