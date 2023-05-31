Grant scheme hoped to lower costs of goods in rural shops

Rural shops such as in Bigton could benefit.

Rural shops will be able to claim up to £10,000 to help find new ways of working aimed at reducing costs for shoppers.

The SIC’s development committee today (Wednesday) approved the creation of a rural retail services scheme, which is intended to improve their sustainability and competitiveness.

It will be available to any “non-specialist retailer” outside Lerwick, providing basic groceries and household goods.

A report to members highlighted rural shops’ “vital function” which it said had been particularly evident during the pandemic and adverse weather crisis, when they have served as “community hubs”.

But due to high costs of transportation, energy and maintenance combined with low footfall, they are said to be facing difficulties financing works to improve the sustainability.

The grants will be able to cover up to 50 per cent of eligible projects, such as improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon consumption and contributing to Shetland’s net zero ambitions.

Businesses in Scalloway and Brae will only be able to cover 25 per cent of the costs.

Business development team leader Neil Henderson said the scheme was targeted at the more remote areas, where shops were more fragile.

He said 26 businesses had been identified as potentially benefitting from the scheme.

Development chairman Dennis Leask said it was hoped such measures could lead to prices of goods becoming “equitable” compared with those available to shoppers in Lerwick.

Shetland West member Liz Peterson said she was “very supportive” of the scheme.

“I feel the rural shops in rural areas need to to ensure their business are sustainable, “she added.

“It costs shops in rural areas a lot more jut to provide the same services as shops in Lerwick, Scalloway or Brae are doing to the same degree.,

“The more rural a shop is the less footfall there is.

“So they have very tight profit lines that they are trying to maintain.”

Ms Peterson said the snowy weather last winter showed just how much we need shops in rural areas.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said shops were facing “significant pressures” and paid particular tribute to her local shop in Voe, which she said had gone “above and beyond” to serve the community.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask said rural shops had been a “lifeline” during the pandemic.