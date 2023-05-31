Positive response from potential Brough Lodge buyers

Brough Lodge

The Brough Lodge Trust has had “an encouraging response” to its plans to create a high-quality retreat, with one “detailed proposal” being put forward.

The 19th century building in Fetlar was put on the market last year, in the hope of attracting a philanthropic investor keen to revitalise the area.

Now, after a flurry of national media attention, the trust has announced it has had several expressions of interest.

The organisation is seeking to secure the future of the A-listed building by creating an attraction aimed especially at admirers of Shetland’s textile heritage.

Trust director and spokesperson for the project, Drew Ratter, said: “Since the property was advertised towards the end of last year, we’ve had an encouraging response.

“Several potential investors have been in touch with our selling agents, Harper Macleod, some of them travelling to Fetlar to view the lodge and talk over the possibilities with trustees.

“One potential buyer has put forward a detailed proposal and we are exploring it with them, but we would nevertheless still be interested to hear from other philanthropic entrepreneurs, as we would wish to achieve the best possible outcome for both the building and the community in Fetlar.”