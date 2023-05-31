Scatsta airport set to host major new renewables project

Scatsta airport looks set to become a new site for renewbale energy – possibly hydrogen production.

Shetland Islands Council announced today (Wednesday) that it would be entering negotiations with Statkraft and partners regarding the lease of the land around the disused airport.

The announcement was made following three private council meetings to discuss the lease.

The SIC said it would continue discussions with Statkraft, Aker Horizons Asset Development and Mainstream Renewable Power to develop the site for “future energy production”.

It did not disclose what form of production that was set to take.

However, Statkraft’s vice president of UK hydrogen Matt Kelly has commented – indicating it could be used for green hydrogen production.

Voar Energy recently suggested Shetland could soon be hosting a hydrogen production facility the size of Sullom Voe Terminal.

Mr Kelly said: “I’m delighted with the outcome of this process, which will see Statkraft and partners utilise our combined experience to harness the renewable potential of Shetland.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Shetland Islands Council, and solidifying Statkraft’s commitment to the islands, pushing forward the UK’s energy transition.”

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “I am pleased that the council has been able to identify Statkraft as a prospective tenant – they are an internationally recognised, leading generator of renewable energy.

“As well as providing employment opportunities for Shetland, their proposal also ties in with the council’s corporate plan ‘Our Ambition 2021-2026’ and Energy Development Principles.”

The next steps of the process leading to the agreement of a lease will be subject to commercial negotiations between the council and Statkraft.





