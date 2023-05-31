Shetland Charitable Trust chairman steps down
The Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has bid farewell to chairman Dr Andrew Cooper after four years in the role and eight years as a voluntary trustee.
Dr Cooper, a retired medical GP, presided over the trust’s gift of £500,000 to thecommunity appeal to buy an MRI scanner to enhance medical diagnoses in Shetland.
Since starting in 2015, the trust funds have gone from £207 million to £374 million.
During, the intervening period SCT has spent £99 million to help to improve quality of life in Shetland.
SCT chief executive Ann Black said : “It has been a genuine privilege working with DrCooper – for the staff and, I’m sure, for the trustees as well.
“He has proven extremely capable and a tremendous asset to the trust.”
