Shetland Charitable Trust chairman steps down

Chloe Irvine May 31, 2023 0
Shetland Charitable Trust's chairman Dr Andrew Cooper who has just stepped down from the role. 

The Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has bid farewell to chairman Dr Andrew Cooper after four years in the role and eight years as a voluntary trustee.

Dr Cooper, a retired medical GP, presided over the trust’s gift of £500,000 to thecommunity appeal to buy an MRI scanner to enhance medical diagnoses in Shetland.

Since starting in 2015, the trust funds have gone from £207 million to £374 million.

During, the intervening period SCT has spent £99 million to help to improve quality of life in Shetland.

SCT chief executive Ann Black said : “It has been a genuine privilege working with DrCooper – for the staff and, I’m sure, for the trustees as well.

“He has proven extremely capable and a tremendous asset to the trust.”

