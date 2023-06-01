Education leaders praise headteacher over response to historical ordnance

Children's services director Helen Budge.

Scalloway Primary School was evacuated on Friday after a “potentially dangerous” item was brought into the building, which turned out to be a 28-pound flash and smoke bomb containing 300 grams of explosive.

Education leaders have since praised the school’s headteacher Morag Fox for her response to the incident.

Helen Budge, director of children’s services, said: “We’re grateful to headteacher Morag Fox for her prompt actions on Friday and we can understand that some concerns may remain in the school community.

“We have taken this incident very seriously and we can reassure parents, pupils and staff that their safety is an absolute priority in our schools.

“Anyone who feels a need to discuss this further can contact Morag Fox or contact children’s services at Hayfield House.”

Davie Sandison, chairman of Education and Families Committee, said: “I’m very happy with the handling of this incident by the headteacher and staff and emergency services, who dealt with a very tricky situation on the day.”