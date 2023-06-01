Superdrug to spend £175k refurbishing former M&Co store in Lerwick

Superdrug has revealed plans for a £175,000 refit of the former M&Co store in Lerwick – finally confirming the rumours first reported in February.

The health and beauty retailer has lodged a building warrant application for the Commercial Street premises, outlining its intention to refurbish the ground floor for sales, while leaving the lower level for stock and staff quarters.

Under the plans, submitted by Superdrug’s parent company AW Watson, the top floor would be left empty – to begin with at least.

Living Lerwick welcomed the news, saying it represented a “considerable investment” in the town centre.

“It’s a big space and it’ll be really interesting to see what they do inside,” said project manager Emma Miller.

The empty windows in one of Commercial Street’s largest retail units have been a source of concern ever since M&Co shut after Easter.

It was the most high profile of a number of recent closures, which also included RW Bayes, Miller Opticians and Faerdie-Maet.

But there have been positive developments with some of these shops too.

Faerdie-Maet owner Brenda Westmoreland announced last week she had sold the shop to new owners – though their details remain under wraps for now. After 38 years, she said her emotions were “very mixed – but the time is right”.

Ms Westmoreland thanked suppliers, staff and delivery personnel, as well as customers family and the Living Lerwick team for their support during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Kirsty Semple announced she had taken over the former Miller Optician shop for a new beauty salon. Ms Semple previously worked at Luxe beauty in the Toll Clock Shopping Centre.

The announcements herald a major change in fortunes following a challenging few months for the street. It also confirms rumours first reported by The Shetland Times in February.

Although Superdrug was unable to comment at the time and has remained tight-lipped ever since – the building warrant application leaves little doubt as to who the future occupiers will be.

AW Watson is reported to be the world’s largest health and beauty retailer, with over 16,000 stores in 28 countries across the globe.

The company has 12 brands, although Superdrug and Savers are the only ones trading in the UK.