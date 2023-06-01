Yell beach wins 13th award in a row

West Sandwick Beach.

A beach in Yell has won an award for the 13th year in a row for its environmental achievements from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Scotland’s Beach Award celebrates the achievements of well managed beaches across the country meaning that visitors and locals can choose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for people and the environment.

West Sandwick Beach, the only one recognised in the county, joins a list of 52 other beaches across Scotland announced by the environmental organisation today.

The stunning location in Yell is among the 40 on the list to have the honour of being on the list for more than 10 times.