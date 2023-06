In today’s (Friday, 2nd June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Luke Malcolmson’s family raise £80,000 in his memory.

• Lack of capacity on NorthLink ferries causes concern.

• Superdrug to take over former M&Co store.

• Green MSP criticised over tourist tax plans.

• Council vows to make Cullivoe road a top priority.

• SPORT: Shetland takes on Orkney in junior intercounty.

• SPORT: Golfer amazed by fundraising total after 15 hours of play.