Junior inter-county stars ready for Stuart Cup battle

The Shetland team ahead of this weekend's junior inter-county. Photo: John Coutts

Shetland will seek to keep the Stuart Cup on home soil when the junior inter-county kicks off once again tomorrow morning.

The blues defeated rivals Orkney 158-142 in Kirkwall last year – marking the return of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Shetland’s winning run in the event now stretches back to 2016, albeit with no competitions held in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid.

The action kicks off tomorrow at 10am at the Clickimin running track, with the athletics taking centre stage first.

Hockey follows at 4.15pm at the Brae hockey pitch, before the footballers take to the Gilbertson Park pitch for a 7.15pm kick-off.

On Sunday the swimmers start the action again at 9.45am at the Clickimin, with netball closing out the Stuart Cup competition at 12.45pm – again at the Clickimin.

Shetland’s captains for this year’s 74th junior inter-county are Tahlia Leslie, who is competing in athletics and netball, and hockey’s Sanna Forsyth.

All of the sports are due to be live-streamed through the Shetland Junior Inter-county Association Facebook page.