News Sport

Junior inter-county stars ready for Stuart Cup battle

June 2, 2023 0
Junior inter-county stars ready for Stuart Cup battle
The Shetland  team ahead of this weekend's junior inter-county. Photo: John Coutts

Shetland will seek to keep the Stuart Cup on home soil when the junior inter-county kicks off once again tomorrow morning.

The blues defeated rivals Orkney 158-142 in Kirkwall last year – marking the return of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Shetland’s winning run in the event now stretches back to 2016, albeit with no competitions held in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid.

The action kicks off tomorrow at 10am at the Clickimin running track, with the athletics taking centre stage first.

Hockey follows at 4.15pm at the Brae hockey pitch, before the footballers take to the Gilbertson Park pitch for a 7.15pm kick-off.

On Sunday the swimmers start the action again at 9.45am at the Clickimin, with netball closing out the Stuart Cup competition at 12.45pm – again at the Clickimin.

Shetland’s captains for this year’s 74th junior inter-county are Tahlia Leslie, who is competing in athletics and netball, and hockey’s Sanna Forsyth.

All of the sports are due to be live-streamed through the Shetland Junior Inter-county Association Facebook page.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.