Knab project hit with £89,000 security costs amid demolition delays

The SIC spent £89,000 on security at the Knab last year amid ongoing delays demolishing the old Anderson High School.

A further £76,000 was spent on maintenance and security at Scatsta airport.

The figures were revealed in a report on the council’s financial outturn for the last financial year.

Overall, the council underspent on capital projects by just over £10 million due to project “slippage” over the year.

However, the report also identifies a number of unplanned overspends related to the delays.

Phase two of the Knab demolition project should have begun last year as part of plans to redevelop the site with housing, student accommodation and community facilities.

However the project was put on pause due to “contractual negotiations”.

Central Demolition Ltd was awarded the £1.3m demolition contract last August.

Councillors met in private in February to approve a further £500,000 for the overall project – bringing it almost four times over budget before building has even begun.

The SIC resubmitted demolition plans in April, when it highlighted how the buildings had deteriorated into a “disused and derelict condition” and represented a “considerable security risk and financial burden”.

Regarding the Scatsta spend, the report said the security costs partially offset the £120,000 it had received due to “unbudgeted short-term rental income”.

The council announced this week it was entering leasing negotiations with energy firm Statkraft regarding leasing options for land around the airport.

The 2022/23 financial report is to be discussed by the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday.