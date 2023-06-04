News

Hundreds of young people attend free heart screening event

June 4, 2023 0
Shetland Heart Screening and Cardiac Risk in the Young Staff. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

More than 200 young people attended a free heart screening event, which looks set to return following overwhelming support.

Shetland Heart Screening, which organised this weekend’s event for people aged 14-35, said the fundraising campaign was continuing.

 The group was founded by Siobhan Pirie, Fern Johnson and Andrea Laurenson following the death of Mrs Pirie’s husband John, who died unexpectedly after a heart attack, aged just 29.

The screenings at the Clickimin in Lerwick were carried out by a visiting team of mainland medics, facilitated by the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young. 

More than 10 of those who took part have been referred on for further checks.

The team noted that the fundraising campaign was continue to support future screenings in Shetland.

“The screening event was made possible thanks to a fundraising drive in the community, as
well as support from some local sponsors,” they said in a statement.

“We are so incredibly grateful and overwhelmed by the support we have received to date.

“We also want to thank NorthLink, Loganair, Bolts Car Hire, Clickimin and other local businesses
for sponsorship and support for the 2023 event.”

