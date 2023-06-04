News Videos

Orkney take Stuart Cup after victory in netball

June 4, 2023 0
Orkney take Stuart Cup after victory in netball
The Shetland team ahead of this weekend's junior inter-county. Photo: John Coutts

Orkney came behind to claim the Stuart Cup in this year’s junior inter-county competition. 

A 56-25 victory in this afternoon’s (Sunday) netball match clinched it for the Orcadians. 

Shetland had been narrowly in the lead at the end of day one, after winning 2-0 in the hockey and 4-2 in the football.

However, it was still all to play for, when the young competitors gathered at the Clickimin for today’s swimming and netball fixtures.

Organisers thanked all the young athletes for putting on a “fantastic weekend of sport” and for giving their all.

Full coverage in the next edition of The Shetland Times. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.