Orkney take Stuart Cup after victory in netball

The Shetland team ahead of this weekend's junior inter-county. Photo: John Coutts

Orkney came behind to claim the Stuart Cup in this year’s junior inter-county competition.

A 56-25 victory in this afternoon’s (Sunday) netball match clinched it for the Orcadians.

Shetland had been narrowly in the lead at the end of day one, after winning 2-0 in the hockey and 4-2 in the football.

However, it was still all to play for, when the young competitors gathered at the Clickimin for today’s swimming and netball fixtures.

Organisers thanked all the young athletes for putting on a “fantastic weekend of sport” and for giving their all.

Full coverage in the next edition of The Shetland Times.