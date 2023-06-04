Prepayment meter users reminded to cash in vouchers

Prepayment meter users have been reminded to cash in their vouchers while there is still time.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael urged islanders who received the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) vouchers to use them before they expire.

People on prepayment meters should have received vouchers around the same time as other families received AFP payments as a direct credit in March.

As they expire after three months, the final date is likely to be approaching for when people need to redeem the vouchers at post offices.

“If you received an AFP voucher and have yet to cash it then now is the time,” Mr Carmichael said.

While I am sure that the majority of people on prepayment meters who received the voucher will have made use of it already, it is easy to put off this sort of thing, particularly with the extra hoop of having to cash it at a post office.

Late is better than never – if you still have your voucher there is still time to made use of it.

“If you have had any issues in cashing your voucher then please do not hesitate to contact my office and we will do what we can to support.

The way in which the government has implemented the AFP still bears further scrutiny.

“For now, however, the focus has to be on ensuring that everyone who is entitled to the payment can receive the funds before the deadline.”