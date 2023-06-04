Shetland take lead over Orkney after first day of inter-county

Shetland beat Orkney 4-2 at Gilberston Park. Phoot: Shetland Junior Inter-County Association.

After an action packed day of sporting competition in the junior inter-county Shetland have the upper hand – but it is still “all to play for”.

The points tally after day one stood at Shetland 72.5; Orkney 64.

The 74th annual event kicked off yesterday morning at the Clickimin running track, with Murray Todd winning the boys 800m race for Shetland.

But Orkney responded to win the girls 800m and boys long jump events.

Overall, Orkney came out in the lead after the athletics, with a score of 54 to Shetland’s 42.5.

The Shetland Junior Inter Country Association (SJICA) said it was a “fight to the very end” with a close final score.

SJICA congratulated Shetland’s Layla Todd, who broke the 1500m record with a time of 4.51.

Up next was the hockey, which saw Shetland take a 2-0 victory, pulling away towards the end after a tight game.

SJICA said both teams were a “tribute to their coaches”.

Finishing off the action for day one, was the football at Gilbertson park where Shetland beat Orkney 4-2.

The Stuart Cup action culminates today with swimming and netball, both at the Clickimin.

Meanwhile, there was more sporting success for Shetland weightlifter Sophie Kennerley who was the second strongest woman in the UK, in her category, during a competition in Galway, Ireland.