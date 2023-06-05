Legal chief highlights possible solution to anti-social behaviour in town

The SIC's returning officer Jan Riise.

The council’s legal chief has highlighted a possible solution to the long-running concerns around anti-social behaviour in Lerwick town centre.

Jan Riise, who is also the SIC’s returning officer, said he would be bringing forward a “notice of motion” from an elected member for councillors to discuss later this week.

He was speaking during a discussion on the local policing plan at the council’s policy and resources committee meeting on Monday.

Members had welcomed the plan’s focus on tackling anti-social behaviour – but questioned whether more was needed.

Lerwick South member Dennis Leask said he heard frequent complaints about anti-social behaviour in the town centre, including Harrison Square and the lanes – but he was not sure on the police strategy to tackle the problem.

Mr Leask suggested new by-laws looking at street drinking could be considered.

“I hear there’s reluctance from the police to get involved with some of the issues in the lanes because they’re maybe not covered by the law as it stands,” he said.

Community safety officer, Louise Robertson, who was presenting the report, said she would pass the comments on to chief inspector Stuart Clemenson.

Since the issue was highlighted at the community safety and resilience board, Ms Robertson said there had been more partnership working and police presence to deal with the issue.

Board chairman Allison Duncan has raised the issue frequently, even going on night-time patrols around Harrison Square to report first-hand on the situation.

Mr Duncan highlighted people urinating, vomiting and defecating in the streets as well as throwing stones and vandalising property.

At the board’s meeting last month, he blamed much of the troubles on the early closure of public toilets in the town centre – and said he would be pushing for later opening.

Mr Riise said the notice of motion could address some of the concerns raised and give members an opportunity to agree a solution.

“That’s already in my in-tray and will be in your agenda when it’s released,” he said.

Depute leader Gary Robinson welcomed the report’s focus on tackling anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

While he was not convinced the by-laws needed revisiting, Mr Robinson said he looked forward to Mr Riise’s notice of motion.