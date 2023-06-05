Lerwick harbour recovering from pandemic

Lerwick Port Authority’s latest activity report shows the harbour is gradually returning to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2022, performance almost reached pre-pandemic levels and the first quarter of this year has been higher than during the same period last year.

The main reason for the increase in vessel arrivals in 2023 is due to the delivery and storage of

components for the onshore Viking Energy windfarm project across various shipments.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains said: “We are delighted to see

harbour activity up and welcome the boost which the arrival of the Viking Wind Farm

components has provided in this first quarter.”