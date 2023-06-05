Orkney’s poor taxis highlighted as need for regulations in Shetland

Depute leader Gary Robinson

Looser taxi regulations could see standards slip to those seen in Orkney, a councillor has warned.

Depute convener Gary Robinson told of his time in an Orcadian taxi with a door welded shut – and suggested it was not a good comparison for Shetland to follow.

“Because I think we’ve always had better standards than in Orkney, in all my knowing.” he said.

Mr Robinson was commenting during a debate on taxi regulations at today’s (Monday) policy and resources committee when members were asked to approve changes to the permitted age of vehicles.

Transport official Robina Barton said the proposals, which would allow vehicles to remain in use after 10 years, had arisen following discussions with representatives from the taxi and private hire industry.

She said the industry was still suffering from the pandemic, as well as the cost of fuel, vehicles and the wider cost of living crisis.

Ms Barton warned some taxi drivers may be forced to quit the industry should the changes not be agreed on a temporary basis, ahead of a wider review of regulations.

And she said this could impact on the council’s school and adult social care services, which rely on private hire operators for transport purposes.

Ms Barton said the “feeling” from recent discussions was that the changes would have “no detrimental impact” on the services provided.

Vehicles will still have to go for yearly checks at the county garage, as well as pass their MOT and fulfil other legal requirements.

Ms Barton said other local authorities, including Orkney, had no upper age requirements in their taxi regulations.

However, Mr Robinson said he was “deeply uncomfortable” with such comparisons.

“I’ve been around here long enough to mind the last time we had a request from the industry,” he said.

“At that time we were asked to double the limits again.

“So it’s almost getting to the stage where I am beginning to question whether we are regulating anything at all and we should just say, ‘hey taxi drivers, bring a car’.

North Isles member Robert Thomson was also critical of the quality of Orkney taxis.

Having worked there recently, he said the standards varied “quite considerably”.

While he said some were comparable to good vehicles in Shetland, others were “less so”.

Shetland West member Liz Peterson took on board the concerns but felt the wider requirements such as MOTs would be sufficient.

“It’s probably helpful for taxis and private hires that they are given this peerie bit of leeway,” she said.

“With the cost of fuel and everything going up so much a lot of them are probably really struggling.”

Lerwick South member John Fraser said he would “not be making any comments on my Orkney neighbours and their taxis” – and he looked forward to seeing the discussion in the “readers views” section of The Shetland Times and Orcadian.

His proposal to approve the recommendation with the addition that a wider review of taxi regulations is brought back the committee within two years, was passed.