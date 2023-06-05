News

Watch: Shetland Times printer do daily push-ups for Diabetes UK 

Chloe Irvine June 5, 2023 0
Maurice Jamieson in The Shetland Times printing room. Photo: Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times

Maurice Jamieson, who works as a member of The Shetland Times’ printing team is doing 100 push-ups per day this month to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

The 42-year-old from Tingwall has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 26 years, which has had a major impact on his life including on his education after he developed the condition ahead of his Standard Grade exams. 

Mr Jamieson is spreading his push-ups over the course of the day and admits he’s able to do more than he realised. 

“It’s actually become easier, I couldn’t have done 35 to begin with, but I’m able to now.

“I definitely reckon I can do two lots of 50 by the end of the month,” he said. 

Donations to Mr Jamieson’s fundraiser can be made here 

