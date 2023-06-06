Tingwall Primary gets good grades from inspectors

Tingwall Primary School.

Tingwall Primary School has a positive atmosphere but expectations of attainment need to be raised, according to inspectors after a review.

An inspection revealed teachers have created a “welcoming environment” with great teamwork and a “clear focus” on improving children’s experience of education at the school.

But structure to the day of learning and emphasis on a wider variety of literature would help children strive for higher levels in literacy and numeracy, the report said.

In a letter to parents HM inspector Elizabeth Mntgomery said she was confident the school “had the capacity to continue to improve”.

Ms Montgomery added: “We will make no more visits in connection with this inspection. Shetland Islands Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.”

The two criteria Education Scotland were evaluating were both met with a “satisfactory” grading.