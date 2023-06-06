News

Transport minister steps down

June 6, 2023 0
Transport minister steps down

The Scottish government’s transport minister has stood down from the role.

Kevin Stewart took on the job when Humza Yousaf was made first minister in March.

He is now stepping back from the job, citing poor mental health.

Convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Islands and Highlands, Jame Halcro Johnston, responded to the news.

“I am sorry to learn of Kevin Stewart’s struggles with his mental health, and I hope he is able to get the help and support he needs,” he said.

“This must have been an incredibly difficult decision for him. 

“This is a highly pressured but vitally important role.

“And with the first minister now having to find the SNP’s third transport minister this year alone, Humza Yousaf must find someone who will bring some continuity to this role.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.