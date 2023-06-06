Transport minister steps down

The Scottish government’s transport minister has stood down from the role.

Kevin Stewart took on the job when Humza Yousaf was made first minister in March.

He is now stepping back from the job, citing poor mental health.

Convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Islands and Highlands, Jame Halcro Johnston, responded to the news.

“I am sorry to learn of Kevin Stewart’s struggles with his mental health, and I hope he is able to get the help and support he needs,” he said.

“This must have been an incredibly difficult decision for him.

“This is a highly pressured but vitally important role.

“And with the first minister now having to find the SNP’s third transport minister this year alone, Humza Yousaf must find someone who will bring some continuity to this role.”