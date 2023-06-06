Woman admits supplying heroin while in ‘toxic and mutually destructive’ relationship

A 40-year-old woman who admitted to supplying heroin has been given a final chance to prove she has ended her criminal ways.

Paula Flaherty had previously denied the charges, leading to preparations being made for Lerwick Sheriff Court to host its first jury trial since the pandemic.

After a last minute guilty plea today (Tuesday), however, the jury was stood down.

The court heard Flaherty had been found with heroin worth up to £1,400, which had been smuggled through the NorthLink ferry terminal in November last year.

She admitted the drugs were hers – but previously insisted she was not concerned in their supply.

Following her guilty plea on Tuesday, however, defence agent Liam McAllister acknowledged his client had been involved in “non-commercial” supply to her former partner.

Mr McAllister described it as a “toxic and mutually destructive” relationship, which had been over for “some considerable time”.

He said Flaherty had been in prison since her arrest where she had stayed “mentally strong” to “resist temptation” and remain free from drugs.

The defence agent said Flaherty knew she was too old to continue her behaviour and was seeking her family’s support not to fall back to her “old ways”.

He asked the sheriff to give Flaherty another chance to prove herself, adding that she had “broken free” from the “downward spiral of destruction” that was her past relationship.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he found it “quite remarkable ” that it had taken so long for Flaherty to realise she had been involved in supplying the drugs – and not enter an earlier guilty plea.

Mr McAllister said Flaherty had been “almost impossible” to take instruction from when he first met her after her arrest.

He said she had not been ready to make “great leap” and admit her guilt.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he was faced with a “delicate sentencing exercise”.

Although Flaherty had spent seven months in custody since her arrest, some of the time served related to another offence, which she had been on bail for when the drugs were found.

He noted she had been found with drugs worth £600 in their raw state, but potentially realising as much as £1,400 if sold.

“So it’s not an insubstantial quantity of Class A drugs,” he said.

The sheriff said he wanted to strike a balance between what is “fair and proportionate” given Flaherty’s circumstances, while also discouraging others from using the ferry to supply drugs.

Recognising it was Flaherty’s “avowed intention” to put criminality behind her, Sheriff Cruickshank said he would give her that opportunity and adjourned the hearing until 12th July for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.

Flaherty was bailed to stay with a relative, while temporary accommodation was arranged through the council.

Her previous home in Sandveien had been demolished during her time in Grampian prison