Yell woman crowned UK’s second strongest woman 

Chloe Irvine June 6, 2023 0
Sophie Kennerley competing in the UK Natural Strongwoman finals in Galway. 

A Shetlander has been crowned the second strongest woman in the under 57kg weightlifting category after competing with other weightlifters across the UK and Ireland. 

Sophie Kennerley, 24, from Yell was surprised to come back as 2023’s runner-up after only starting weightlifting less than a year ago.

“It’s a weird feeling, it’s very surreal, I keep forgetting about it, then I remember and go ‘oh my god, I got second’ because I wasn’t expecting it.

“I wasn’t keeping track of where I was throughout the day either, I did the event and came off and tried to forget about it, so I had no idea where I was placed.

“It’s pretty crazy I started (weightlifting) at the beginning of July last year,” she said. 

