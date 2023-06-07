News

Extra flights lined up for Heathrow service

June 7, 2023 0
Jonathan Hinkles chief executive of Loganair.

More flights to London could take place from Sumburgh Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said at a meeting on Tuesday. 

Currently there are two flights which leave Sumburgh Airport for London Heathrow via Dundee but he said new figures had led him to believe an extra flight a week could be on the cards next summer.

In a presentation to the external transport meeting, It was revealed that the number of flights going to London from Shetland to 1st June from the beginning of the year was up 44 per cent compared to the same time period last year.

Mr Hinkles said there were a number of changes the airline was considering but there were two in particular which he said would stand a good chance of being implemented. 

One change would be be an increase in the size of plane on Edinburgh services and an extra flight to London.

He said: “I think both of those are likely and are logical developments for us to undertake as we are planning for summer 2024.”

Mr Hinkles said these suggestions were “nothing firm yet” but figures had given him some faith that they could be put in place.

