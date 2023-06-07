Man admits assaulting children and hurling glass bottles at bus driver

The assaults happened at the bus stop in Esplanade. Photo: Google.

A 32-year-old man assaulted three children at a bus stop, ran from police and then vomited all over himself, a court heard.

Alexander Chalmers, 32, admitted nine charges – including hurling glass bottles at a bus driver – when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how his teenage victims saw Chalmers approaching at the bus stop in Esplanade, Lerwick, at around 5pm on 10th December.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he was “clearly intoxicated by some substance”.

Mr MacKenzie said Chalmers, of Gott near Tingwall, quickly became aggressive, shouting and swearing at the children.

First the accused lunged at a 13-year-old girl, seizing her by the face, until she managed to jolt herself free, the court heard.

Mr MacKenzie said he then grabbed a 15-year-old boy by the hand, tightening his grip and twisting his arm, before the teen managed to break free.

Next, he turned his attention to another 15-year-old boy, grabbing the glasses from his face.

Mr MacKenzie said a struggle ensued during which the accused punched the boy on the body “causing some pain”.

The boy managed to retrieve his glasses, however their legs had been bent out of shape.

Next the court heard how Chalmers boarded the Sumburgh bus, refused to pay the fare and told the driver he wanted to travel west.

Despite being told he was on the wrong bus, the accused sat down while the driver dealt with the other passengers.

Mr MacKenzie said the driver noticed the children were “shaken and scared to board the bus” with the accused on board.

The driver asked him to leave the bus and then physically removed him after he refused, the court heard.

As the driver walked back to the bus, Mr MacKenzie said he heard a warning to “look out” as the accused threw a carrier bag of glass bottles at him.

He narrowly avoided the bag, which smashed into the kerb, the court heard.

By now the police had been called, but Chalmers boarded another bus to Hillswick.

After a passenger told the driver what had happened, he was told to leave, which he did.

Next he boarded he Walls bus, only to be told he was too drunk to travel.

“That clearly irritated the accused,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Noticing the accused’s hands were bleeding, the driver went to don protective gloves, only for Chalmers to try to grab them, missing and getting his groin instead.

The accused then got off the bus, staggering across the road in front of traffic.

By now, the police had arrived, and called for Chalmers to stop.

Instead he jumped over a wall and ran away, the court heard.

Mr MacKenzie said Chalmers was quickly apprehended only to “struggle violently” with the officers.

Eventually, the officers managed to get Chalmers in the back of the police van, where he began to vomit all over himself.

More police arrived and Chalmers was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Mr MacKenzie said his poor behaviour continued in the hospital – “and indeed got worse”.

“He was shouting, swearing liberally and repeatedly struggling with police officers,” the fiscal said.

“This was despite being told by a member of the nursing staff that there were children being treated nearby.”

Mr MacKenzie said the noisy aggressive behaviour continued for almost four hours before he could be safely seen and taken back to the police station.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned sentencing for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.