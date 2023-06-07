Man made suicide threats after partner went for chips without him

A man who threatened suicide after his partner went for chips without him has been given six months to show he can be of good behaviour.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday) how 40-year-old Jamie Newlands had been suffering from “catastrophic” effects of his medication when it happened.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Newlands, of Hamnavoe, had been “annoyed” when he found out his partner had not invited him along for the meal.

He said she had been doing a friend’s hair at work and the pair went for chips together after finishing for the day.

Although Newlands was upset, his partner thought that was the end of it, the court heard.

But the next day, 3rd February, it became clear from Newlands’ text messages that he was still unhappy with the situation.

The complainer was preparing a meal for her and the accused at their Tingwall home that evening, when Newlands arrived back.

The fiscal said he was “shouting and swearing” and telling her how unhappy he was that she had “eaten food with someone else”.

Although she tried to calm Newlands, the court heard he “became irate”, picked up a knife and threatened to harm himself.

The fiscal made it clear Newlands never threatened his partner with the knife.

However, he was “shouting and screaming” and “berating her” for eating with a friend.

Next, the court heard Newlands ripped his T-shirt, tied it around his neck and threatened to hang himself.

Although he removed the ligature, Newlands then tried to grab his partner’s mobile phone to stop her calling for help.

The court heard she forced her way past him and into the bathroom, where her shouting and screaming was heard by a concerned neighbour who called the police.

Officers arrived within minutes and took the accused to hospital before the police station for interview.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said his client was “quite rightly disgusted by his behaviour”.

He said Newlands had “not troubled the court for some considerable time”.

However, he said there had been a tragedy involving the death of his young son, which affected him significantly.

Mr McAllister said his client had become a social worker to “give a little bit back” but was unsure he would be able to continue in the profession.

The defence agent said the accused had been diagnosed with ADHD just prior to the incident.

He said the medication he was prescribed had a “catastrophic impact” on him.

The court heard how Newlands and the complainer had stayed together and she had supported him throughout.

Mr McAllister suggested the sheriff could defer sentencing to show the incident had been an “aberration” that would not be repeated.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed, deferring sentencing for six months for Newlands to show he could be of good behaviour.