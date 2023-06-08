News

Leask appointed as new Trust chairman

The Trust selected a new chairman and vice-chairman at a meeting today.

Robert Leask was elected as chairman of Shetland Charitable Trust at a meeting this morning (Thursday). 

The former vice-chairman was the only nomination for the role. Mr Leask thanked the trustees for their support in electing him to the position. 

Mr Leask said: “Thanks very much for appointing me to the chair. 

“I’m very grateful for the support of the trustees for that and hopefully I can continue in the same vein as the previous chair left the Trust in.”

Following his appointment, Ryan Leask was elected as vice-chairman.

