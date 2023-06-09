Carmichael to put fishing concerns to UK ministers

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has provisionally secured a debate on the UK fishing industry at Westminster.

The debate, due to be held on 29th June, will give MPs the chance to put concerns from fishermen to government ministers.

Mr Carmichael has urged people in the fishing industry – from catching to processing – to contact his office and give their comments ahead of the debate.

“The debates we have secured on fisheries in recent years have been an important way to get industry and coastal community needs on the parliamentary agenda,” he said.

“There is no shortage of ground to cover.

“Whether it is the day-to-day challenges faced by fishermen, encroaching concerns over spatial squeeze in our waters, debates over new highly protected marine areas (HPMAs), access and training for fishing workers, trade challenges, issues around safety at sea and negotiations over quota and access – even with three hours of debate time we shall not struggle to fill it.

“MPs across parliament recognise that the industry faces challenges and want it to succeed.

“It is time to apply pressure to the government to work to improve the situation.”