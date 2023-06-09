Climate festival begins at Clickimin

Claire Ferguson, Shetland Islands Council team leader for climate change, in the Bowlers Bar before she gave a presentation on the council's role in reduce Shetland's climate footprint.

There were lots of things to keep people engaged at the opening of the Shetland Climate Festival today (Friday), said the council’s team leader for climate change.

Children had begun the day at the soft opening of the day’s events, which included a virtual reality electric car experience, before it was opened to the public.

More than 30 businesses and organisations were in attendance with their own stalls speaking about how they can help people reduce their carbon footprint.

Among the organisations at the event in Clickimin was Malakoff, Orion Clean Energy Project, RSPB, Taste of Shetland and Scottish Sea Farms.

Stalls were open for people to find out more about each organisation. Liberal Democrat politicians Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael came to see the festival kick off. The speakers ready to give their thoughts on what can be done to reduce Shetland’s carbon footprint.

People were really engaged with what was going on in Shetland to reduce carbon emissions.

Before speaking in the Bowlers Bar, Claire Ferguson, the SIC team leader for climate change, said it had already been a good day and there was a packed weekend still to come.

Mrs Ferguson said: “Across the day tomorrow, there will be workshops on the hour every hour between 10am and 5pm.

“For local businesses there will be a session on how to calculate your carbon footprint and help with advice on how you can put plans in place to reduce that.”

Several councillors attended the event as well as Beatrice Wishart MSP and Alistair Carmichael MP.

Mr Carmichael said it was good to see so many local businesses “coming together” for the good of the community and the climate.