Cope celebrating 25th anniversary with relay

Gareth Leishman, Shaun Williamson and Malcolm Kelly in Cope's Polycrub. Photo: Cope

Cope Ltd are set to celebrate their 25th birthday with a relay event later this month.

The social enterprise provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities or autism.

To celebrate the 25 years, a 25-mile walking, cycling, and running event will get under way at 10am on 25th June at Gilbertson Park.

The start has been planned so that the participating Cope team can be joined for the final laps after 2pm by event attendees.

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts said: “Team Cope will take to the track at 10am so that we can cover the majority of the 25 miles before the main event starts at 2pm.

“We very much look forward to participants, staff, directors, friends, family, and the wider community joining us in the latter stages to create a spectacular finish.”