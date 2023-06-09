Emergency services attend two separate South Mainland crashes

Two-vehicle crash between Scousburgh and Rerwick yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Police confirmed the crash took place at 4.30pm on the B9122 between Scousburgh and Rerwick.

A second two-vehicle crash also took place in the South Mainland yesterday evening at the south Sandwick junction.

Fire and rescue said they got the call at 8.40pm. There were two cars involved, one person was trapped and two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police added that the vehicles were recovered following the crash.