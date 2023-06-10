WATCH: Climate activists bang the drum in protest of Rosebank

Protestors made quite the noise about Rosebank oil field at Clickimin.

Climate activists made a big noise at Clickimin Loch this afternoon as they protested against development at the Rosebank oil field, west of Shetland.

Andrea Sanchez, an activist for environment group Uplift, and her samba band took to the loch with banners and their instruments to grab the attention of passers by about the issue.

Mrs Sanchez said the day was good but the whole point was to protest against Rosebank, which oil giant Equinor has control of.

“It is three-times as big as Cambo,” She said.

In recent years, activists have protested against Cambo, another oil field off of Shetland.