News Videos

WATCH: Climate activists bang the drum in protest of Rosebank

Kevin Craigens June 10, 2023 0
WATCH: Climate activists bang the drum in protest of Rosebank
Protestors made quite the noise about Rosebank oil field at Clickimin.

Climate activists made a big noise at Clickimin Loch this afternoon as they protested against development at the Rosebank oil field, west of Shetland.

Andrea Sanchez, an activist for environment group Uplift, and her samba band took to the loch with banners and their instruments to grab the attention of passers by about the issue.

Mrs Sanchez said the day was good but the whole point was to protest against Rosebank, which oil giant Equinor has control of.

“It is three-times as big as Cambo,” She said.

In recent years, activists have protested against Cambo, another oil field off of Shetland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.