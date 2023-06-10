Ness produce stunning late comeback to lift LTS Madrid Cup

Ness United scored twice in the last 10 minutes to turnaround their LTS Madrid Cup final against Whalsay this afternoon (Saturday).

The South Mainland side had taken an early lead through a Keiran Jamieson goal at a sunny Gilbertson Park.

But Whalsay’s Neil Laurenson equalised later in the half after the ball broke to him in the six-yard box following a corner.

And Whalsay turned the final on its head around the hour mark when they were given a penalty, referee Scott Hodge deeming that Scott Johnson’s shot had been diverted wide by a Ness hand.

Laurenson stepped up and put Whalsay 2-1 in front.

Ness threw everything at Whalsay in a bid to get back into the final, and levelled with just over five minutes to go when Stuart Copland rose highest to head in from a corner.

As the match moved into added time – and the final edged towards extra-time – Declan Adamson produced an incredible finish from distance, curling the ball beyond Kyle Duncan’s reach into the top corner.

Ness saw out the final minute and lifted the Madrid Cup after a 3-2 victory.