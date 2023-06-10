News

Rosebank protest to take place at Clickimin Loch today

Kevin Craigens June 10, 2023
Previously green protesters made their opposition to the Cambo oilfield known. Photo: Shetland Greens.

Climate activists are due to take to Clickimin Loch this afternoon (Saturday) to protest against the controversial Rosebank oil field, west of Shetland.

Organised by Friends of the Earth as part of a “Wave of Resistance” protest which will be held around the country, activists will descend North Lochside at 3.30pm.

Other protests are scheduled to happen in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Oban throughout the day.

This follows protests marches in 2021 which called for the end of developing the Cambo oil field.

