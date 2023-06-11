Dementia service secure thanks to National Lottery

Shetland Befriending Scheme staff (from left to right) project co-ordinator Mairi Jamieson, Laura Russell, Amanda Brown and Ian Edwards.

A dementia service can run for another three years as the Shetland Befriending Scheme has been awarded more than £111,000 in funding from the National Lottery.

Money raised through playing the National Lottery has been given to the Shetland Befriending 60-plus Dementia Service to help reduce isolation, increase independence and promote a positive mental health.

The National Lottery Community Fund awards around £600 million each year to groups across the United Kingdom to help benefit their communities.

Project co-ordinator of the Shetland Befriending Scheme, Mairi Jamieson said she was “delighted” to secure funding for the service to continue for another three years.

Ms Jamieson said: “This Service has been in place for over 7 years and is proving to be a benefit to the Shetland community and it’s great to see the difference it makes to an individual and their families – This makes it all worthwhile.”

To find out more information about the service or if they would like more information about volunteering please telephone Ian Edwards 16+ Development Worker on 01595 743964 or e-mail: befriending@shetland.org.