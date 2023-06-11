Wishart warns against complacency in search for equality

Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats.

As pride month begins, Beatrice Wishart has warned against complacency when it comes to equality.

The Liberal Democrat reaffirmed her commitment to championing equality for all LGBT+ people and to celebrate progress that has been made in advancing equal rights.

Ms Wishart wished everyone a happy pride and highlighted the inequalities the community face.

“Unfortunately, in many places across the globe LGBT+ people still face oppression. Homosexuality is illegal in more than 60 countries,” She said.

“It is important not to be complacent about equality.”

The Shetland MSP added that she looks forward to seeing a world where people are treated equally where “nobody is disadvantaged” because of their identity.