Board revokes licence amid frustration at time wasted chasing £220 fee 

June 12, 2023 1
Toab shop. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Licensing board members have expressed frustration at the time and money wasted chasing a £220 fee from owners of a shop that closed last year.

The board agreed today (Monday) to revoke the premises licence of Toab Shop in Virkie, over non-payment of its annual fee.

However, convener Neil Pearson also raised concerns about the amount of resources expended in bringing the review hearing.

Council solicitor Keith Adam said he had spent around two days collating papers and writing reports, while it had also taken up his colleagues’ time.

Mr Adam said notice of the hearing had been sent to the licence holder, Hrafn Sheland Ltd, and its only remaining director Paul Scott.

However, he said Dr Scott had refused to receive the letters, which had been returned by the Royal Mail.

Despite having failed to make contact, Mr Adam said it would be “ludicrous” if a person could avoid the consequences of breaching conditions, simply by ignoring letters.

Mr Pearson pleaded for any licence holder in a similar situation to get in touch sooner to spare the council  a “fortune” in legal expenses.

His proposal to revoke the licence was seconded by Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask, who said: “Every opportunity has been given to Dr Scott to pay the fee.

“The legal team and officers have dealt with this very patiently, as has the board, and I think we have no alternative but to revoke the licence.

“We’ve wasted enough time with this.”

Shetland West member Liz Peterson also felt revoking the licence was necessary to avoid incurring any further costs to the council.

Hrafn Shetland Limited, founded by Dr Scott and David Leishman, bought the shop in May 2021.

According to documents lodged with Companies House, Mr Leishman resigned as a director in July 2022, leaving Dr Scott as the only remaining officer.

The shop closed the following month, much to the disappointment of staff and customers.

The £220 fee had been due in October but was not paid despite requests from the council.

  • Mr ian Tinkler

    • June 12th, 2023 13:57

    Revoked the license. The shop is closed last year you morons. It took a full board meeting and two days of solicitors’ time to revoke; what a load of wallies.

