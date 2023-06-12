Delayed Knab demolition to begin ‘soon’

One of the former Anderson High School buildings set for demolition. Photo: SIC planning application.

The much delayed second phase of the Knab demolition is set to being “soon”, the council says.

The SIC announced that contractors were due on site today (Monday) ahead of work beginning on the former Anderson High School buildings.

It marks the next stage in masterplan proposals for around 140 new homes, as well as student accommodation and community facilities.

Central Demolition Ltd was awarded the £1.3m contract in August but work had been delayed due to “contractual negotiations”.

Amid ongoing delays, the council spent £89,000 on site security over the previous financial year.

Despite the substantial security spend, a rough sleeper had managed to set up camp outside one of the buildings last week.

Now, with the contractual negotiations having been resolved, Central Demolition will bring equipment and around 10 staff to complete the work over the coming months.

Development director Neil Grant said: “It’s great to see this work getting under way.

“The demolition of the redundant buildings will mean that folk can begin to get a clearer idea of the extent and potential of the site.

“Both the contractor and ourselves have written to residents to let them know what’s happening, what they’re likely to see in the coming weeks, and how to contact either team if they have any concerns.

“This is a great step forward for this major project, which we hope will create much-needed high quality, affordable and sustainable housing in the area, in a state-of-the art environment, and form the basis for a vibrant, thriving community.”

Central Demolition’s managing director Ross Craig said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working on the project at the former Anderson High School in partnership with Shetland Islands Council.

“We have 30 years of experience in carrying out demolition projects safely, on time, and within budget.

“The project is scheduled to take place over the next 40 weeks, and we are committed to keeping both the local and wider community up to date with progress and ensuring there is as little inconvenience to our neighbours as possible.”