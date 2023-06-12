Green light for Whalsay venue to serve alcohol

The Auld Manse in Whalsay. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Whalsay folk will have a venue where they can drink and dine for the first time after councillors approved a licence application.

The Auld Manse has been given the green light to serve alcohol including at public events and private functions.

The café and bed and breakfast opened in the 17th century building last year to meet demand for somewhere to eat and stay in the isle.

And at Monday’s licensing board meeting, members heard about its plans to open more days and evenings in the summer – with hopes to serve alcohol too.

Convener Neil Pearson praised the new owners, saying “they are really trying to do something good for the isle”.

“Whalsay, for a long time has been crying out for a premises like this,” he added.

Shetland West member Liz Peterson was also supportive of the venture, saying it seemed to be a “well thought out” plan.

“I think the community will be pleased to have a premises where they can go and have a meal with a drink and enjoy themselves,” she added.

Members also welcomed clarification from the owners about their off-licence plans, responding to questions raised by the health board.

NHS Shetland said that while the on-sales application appeared to support a new venue in the community, “the rationale for off-sales is less clear”.

Shetland Central member Catherine Hughson asked council lawyer Paul Wishart to clarify how the on-sales licence would operate.

Mr Wishart said it was intended to be used “purely within the grounds” of the Auld Manse, giving the example of customers who wanted to take a bottle of wine up to their room.

Having heard the response, Mrs Hughson said they had “allayed the fears” and she was happy to support it.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask also said he had worries about the health board’s comments, but that these had been allayed by the owners’ follow-up email.

The on-sales licence is from 11am-1am seven days a week, while the off-sales is from 10am-10pm, also seven days a week.