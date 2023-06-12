News

Green light for Whalsay venue to serve alcohol

June 12, 2023 0
Green light for Whalsay venue to serve alcohol
The Auld Manse in Whalsay. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Whalsay folk will have a venue where they can drink and dine for the first time after councillors approved a licence application.

The Auld Manse has been given the green light to serve alcohol including at public events and private functions.

The café and bed and breakfast opened in the 17th century building last year to meet demand for somewhere to eat and stay in the isle.

And at Monday’s licensing board meeting, members heard about its plans to open more days and evenings in the summer – with hopes to serve alcohol too.

Convener Neil Pearson praised the new owners, saying “they are really trying to do something good for the isle”.

“Whalsay, for a long time has been crying out for a premises like this,” he added.

Shetland West member Liz Peterson was also supportive of the venture, saying it seemed to be a “well thought out” plan.

“I think the community will be pleased to have a premises where they can go and have a meal with a drink and enjoy themselves,” she added.

Members also welcomed clarification from the owners about their off-licence plans, responding to questions raised by the health board.

NHS Shetland said that while the on-sales application appeared to support a new venue in the community, “the rationale for off-sales is less clear”.

Shetland Central member Catherine Hughson asked council lawyer Paul Wishart to clarify how the on-sales licence would operate.

Mr Wishart said it was intended to be used “purely within the grounds” of the Auld Manse, giving the example of customers who wanted to take a bottle of wine up to their room.

Having heard the response, Mrs Hughson said they had “allayed the fears” and she was happy to support it.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask also said he had worries about the health board’s comments, but that these had been allayed by the owners’ follow-up email.

The on-sales licence is from 11am-1am seven days a week, while the off-sales is from 10am-10pm, also seven days a week.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.