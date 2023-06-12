Mandolin concert was a hit on Saturday

News VideosMandolin concert was a hit on Saturday June 12, 2023 0 SHARE ON: Members of Shetland Mandolin Band and Norwegian Guitars & Mandolins concert took place in St Columba's Church on Saturday night.The finale to the concert saw the ensemble play old favourites O Sole Mio and Never on a Sunday. TAGS Concert Shetland Mandolin Band St Columba's ChurchSHARE POST ON: PREVIOUS STORY:Board revokes licence amid frustration at time wasted chasing £220 fee NEXT STORY:Rare bee-eater comes to Shetland for second time on record
