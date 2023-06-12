New fleet of electric cars up and running for NHS

Lawson Bisset (head of estates), Laura Powis (dental programmes co-ordinator) and board chairman Gary Robinson with one of the new electric cars. Photo: NHS Shetland

NHS Shetland has purchased 24 new electric cars to help its staff get around the isles while cutting the health board’s carbon footprint.

The 24 MG4 vehicles are now up and running, taking the board’s electric fleet up to 35.

And 22 electric charging points have also been installed at NHS locations around Shetland to help keep the cars on the road.

NHS Scotland is aiming to become a net zero health service by 2040, with all of its vehicles to be net zero emission vehicles by the end of 2025.

The latest fleet of cars means 75 per cent of NHS Shetland’s vehicles are now electric, and board chairman Gary Robinson said this was “an important step” which demonstrates their commitment to tackling climate change.

Charging points have been installed in the following locations for use with NHS Shetland vehicles only: Unst Health Centre, Yell Health Centre, Whalsay Health Centre, Brae Health Centre, Bixter Health Centre, Hillswick Health Centre, Levenwick Health Centre, Lerwick Health Centre and Scalloway Hub.

Four charging points have also been installed at Montfield.