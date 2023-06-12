Rare bee-eater comes to Shetland for second time on record

Blue-cheeked bee-eater in Foula this weekend. Photo: Donna Atherton

A rare bee-eater was found in Foula this weekend, marking the second time the bird has been present in the isles after previously arriving more than quarter of a century ago.

The blue-cheeked bee-eater, a very rare vagrant from south-west Asia, was discovered around the Ham area of Foula by birdwatchers Geoff and Donna Atherton on Saturday afternoon.

The species was briefly seen in Bressay on the 20th June 1997 before the same bird reappeared in the Tingwall Valley two days later where it stayed for a week before relocating to Helendale from the 1st-3rd July.

The finding is also a national rarity as its just the 12th record for the UK.