Satellites to power Papa Stour broadband

June 12, 2023 0
Papa Stour viewed from above Sandness Hill. Photo: John Coutts

Out-of-this-world high-speed broadband – powered by satellites – will close Papa Stour’s “digital divide” this week, a government minister confirmed.

Work, which will finish by the end of the week, will see the remote island’s digital infrastructure transformed in a matter of days as part of government plans to ensure universal access to fast, reliable broadband coverage. 

Beginning today, the Clarus Network Group will work on installing specialist panels which will link to low earth orbit satellites, sending broadband connections to the island. 

The UK minister for data and digital infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale said the announcement will make sure that “no matter they live” residents will benefit from “has access to high-speed broadband and other digital services that they need to thrive in the 21st century”.

Sir Whittingdale added: “Improving Papa Stour’s connectivity is a major milestone in our efforts to close the digital divide as it transforms the lives of the island’s residents and visitors.”

He said the government was committed to improving internet connectivity and a signing of an agreement with Australia was a part of that.

“Our mission is to deliver fast, reliable connectivity for everyone in the UK and to continue to be a global leader in telecoms, and today’s package shows exactly that.”

