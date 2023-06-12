News

Thousands raised for Aith lifeboat crew

June 12, 2023 0
A rare day of fine weather for the busy Aith Lifeboat Gala. Photo: RNLI.

Aith RNLI have raised £12,000 since April over two events to help them replace worn out kit and repair lifeboats.

Fundraising began in April with a Lifeboat auction that raised £5,000. A carrot cake made by coxswain John Robertson was the item which raised the most cash – £300. 

This was followed by this months Aith Lifeboat Gala, centred around the village’s lifeboat station – which raised a further £7,000. 

Visits from the Jarl’s Squad, classic cars and public tours of the Charles Lidbury and local fire engines were some of the highlights at the gala. 

The Gala event is rounded off with a super family night of traditional Shetland dancing. Photo: RNLI.
Shetland’s famous ‘Sunday teas’ tradition is enjoyed by many at the Aith Hall. Photo: RNLI.

Paying tribute to the generous public and the lifeboat volunteers, coxswain Mr Robertson said the support was “much appreciated” by himself and the crew. 

He said: “The money raised will help meet the costs of training, safety kit, rescue equipment, and lifeboat maintenance to keep saving lives quickly, safely and effectively in the seas around Shetland. 

“The RNLI relies solely on these donations, and our huge thanks goes to everyone who contributed – especially Aith’s wonderful core team of fundraising volunteers: Frances Moffat, Shona Moncrieff, Irene Simpson, Catherine Henry and Kayla Robertson.”

