Gutcher ferry terminal works to be carried out

Major works to replace the linkspan at the Gutcher ferry terminal in Yell will bring disruption this weekend, the council has warned.

The SIC says there will be no vehicle services to or from Yell on Bluemull Sound on Friday evening from just before 7pm until 6.10am on Monday morning.

During this time, ferry services will operate to and from Cullivoe Pier, but for foot passengers only.

The SIC has also warned that the 1830 will be the last service to take vehicles out of Unst from Belmont into Gutcher.

Meanwhile, the 1855 will be the last service to take vehicles out of Yell from Gutcher into Belmont continuing into Hamars Ness in Fetlar.

Ferry services on Bluemull Sound will operate to an alternative timetable and on a bookings only basis. The service will operate with MV Bigga for foot passengers only.

While these works take place, anyone with restricted mobility may not be able to safely board and disembark the vessel using the gangway at Cullivoe Pier, and anyone who needs to travel at this time is asked to contact the ferry service before travelling.

A full ro-ro service for vehicles and passengers will operate between Hamars Ness and Belmont over the weekend, running to the alternative timetable.

The normal timetable on Bluemull Sound will resume on Monday 19th June 2023. Ferry services on Yell Sound between Toft and Ulsta ferry terminals are unaffected by these works.

Shetland Islands Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Changes have also been made to bus services.