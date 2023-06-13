Historic vessel named among prestigious flagships 2023

The Swan under sail.

The Swan will host a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate becoming a National Historic Ships UK (NHS-UK) Flagship of the Year on Friday, 16th June.

The historic vessel will be in Anstruther to hoist the flag before heading off to Den Helder, Netherlands for the Tall Ships Races.

One of six flagships selected for the honour this year, the Swan was chosen in recognition of her participation in the Tall Ships Races 2023 and the strength of her links with local groups and communities.

She joins a prestigious list of flagships this year, alongside the last remaining survivor of the First World War Battle of Jutland, HMS Caroline, which is now a museum ship in Belfast.

The Swan will also be flying the flag as ambassadors for the UK’s maritime heritage sector. NHS-UK will work closely with each of the flagships to promote their vessel and offer support and advice.