Bergen-Shetland race to begin next week

Two thirds of the yachts taking part in this year's Bergen-Shetland race are new entrants.

More than 40 yachts will leave the starting point of the Bergen-Shetland race next Wednesday as the countdown to the event begins.

With a week to go, around 220 sailors, on 43 vessels, are expected to travel across the North Sea to Lerwick.

Two-thirds of the entrants to this year’s race are new entries and they will leave from Marsteinen Lighthouse in outer Korsfjorden, south of Bergen at 1pm local time.

Timekeepers will be waiting at Lerwick Boating Club to welcome the arrivals and log the times.

You can follow the race via the tracker.

The return leg will begin on Sunday morning 25th June, with yachts crossing the starting line at 8am.