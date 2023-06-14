Bylaw review to consider measures preventing underage drinking

Harrison Square has been the focus of much of the concern.

A bylaw review will consider measures to tackle underage drinking in Lerwick, councillors have agreed.

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson’s motion to review the current bylaw on alcohol consumption was agreed with little debate at the SIC’s full council meeting today (Wednesday).

Mr Pearson said “particular consideration” should be give to measures to prevent under-18s from possessing alcohol, regardless of whether it is in a sealed container.

The motion follows frequent reports of anti-social behaviour in the town, including people urinating, defecating and vomiting in the streets as well as vandalism and late night noise.

Shetland South member Allison Duncan, who has raised the issue as chairman of the community safety and resilience forum – and has carried out late night patrols in Harrison Square – seconded the motion.

It notes the current bylaw, which prohibits street drinking in the town other than on certain dates, was introduced in 2007.

Mr Pearson said that when the council agreed the bylaw, it also decided to carry out a review of the bylaw every two years.

“This notice of motion comes before you today following research which suggests no such meaningful review of the bylaw has ever actually taken place since its inception”.

Following today’s decision, the SIC’s legal chief Jan Riise will carry out a review into the existing bylaw and present a report to the council on his findings.

He will propose that the council either maintain the status quo, on the basis that the current bylaw is “satisfactory, fit for purpose and requires no further update”.

Or, Mr Riise will propose s recommendations for the bylaw to be strengthened to meet current community need.

The review will also consider the boundary lines of the bylaw, which currently covers the whole of the Lerwick Community Council area, but excluding areas around the port and harbour.