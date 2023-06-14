Man admits embezzling £160k from Lerwick Post Office

A 28-year-old man who admitted stealing £160,000 from the Lerwick Post Office over an almost seven month period has had his sentence deferred.

Jack Simpson pleaded guilty to embezzling the money while working at the post office between 4th January 2021 and 2nd August the same year.

Simpson, of North Road, Lerwick, admitted the charge when appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

But procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that, given the “potential complexity of the case”, himself and defence agent Tommy Allan wanted to agree a written narrative between them.

Mr MacKenzie said there was “a significant amount of evidence”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he could understand it was likely to be “a fairly convoluted” case.

He deferred Simpson’s sentencing for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports, and for the agreed narrative.

Simpson will appear again on 13th July. His bail was continued.