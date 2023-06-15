Fine for man who bit ex-partner’s body

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 41-year-old man who bit his ex-partner and attacked her boyfriend has been fined at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Gordon Comrie admitted walking into his ex-partner’s home in Hoofields on 7th April and repeatedly punching her boyfriend on the head.

When she stepped in to stop Comrie, he “bit her above the buttock”, the court heard on Thursday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Comrie, of Burnbank, Lerwick, had arrived at their door and barged past his former partner before assaulting the other man “without any pre-amble”.

She called the police, and on her 999 call the operator could hear “the extent of her distress”.

Another neighbour also called the police after seeing Comrie walking around outside the house with his top off.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the background to the offence was that Comrie had allowed his ex-partner to stay in his home and use his car while she was waiting for a new house.

But Mr Allan said that no part of that agreement had involved her new partner.

Comrie had seen various social media posts in which the man “didn’t treat his house with respect”, and had gone over to confront him about this.

“That’s something he regrets,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Comrie £450.